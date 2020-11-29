Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Narowal Zaheer Hassan accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aisha Ghazanfar inaugurated anti-polio drive at District Headquarter Hospital here on Sunday.

The polio campaign will continue till December 4, during which 3,8,262 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the health department officials to achieve 100 per cent target of polio vaccine.

He also visited the emergency and other departments at DHQ Hospital especially the dialysis unit and inquired about the health of patients and medical facilities being provided them.

CEO Health Dr. Mohammad Khalid told the Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Hassan about the medical facilities being provided to the patients in all departments of the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

He also briefed the DC about the steps to be taken for up-gradation of DHQ.