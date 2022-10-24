Anti-polio drive inaugurated in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Marzia Saleem on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry office.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC directed officials concerned to cover refusal and non-attended children on the same day.

She said no polio case had been detected in the district for a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration, but there was a need to remain attentive.

She informed that as many as 917,285 children below five years of age would be covered during the drive while the security of polio workers must be ensured.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain told APP that over 3,000 polio teams, 396 areas In-charges and 204 medical officers were participating in the campaign.

In addition, children were also immunized at 307 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

Hussain said the drive was also being utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

He informed that around 180,000 children had been immunized on the first day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, according to a Police spokesman, over 1100 cops have been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure the security of anti-polio staff performing duties during the campaign.