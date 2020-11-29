UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Inaugurated In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Anti-polio drive inaugurated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq inaugurated anti-polio drive here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhili, Dr Shehzad Iqbal and PTI local leader Ch Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that it was the prime duty of every individual to play his due role in the eradication of poliovirus.

He said that every child under five years of age would be given polio vaccine during the drive, adding the government was making all sincere efforts for the eradication of polio from the country.

