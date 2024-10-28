Anti-Polio Drive Intensified Amid Presence Of Virus In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The district administration of Sukkur has intensified its efforts to make the anti-polio campaign, initiated from today (Monday) to November 3, a success. This comes amid a rise in polio cases in the country and the consistent presence of the poliovirus in Sukkur's environmental samples for the past 12 months.
In this regard, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo to discuss the anti-polio campaign. This was the third meeting in two weeks, highlighting the urgency and importance of the issue.
The administration aims to ensure the campaign's success, particularly in the light of the persistent presence of the poliovirus in the region's environmental samples. The campaign is focusing on vaccinating children under the age of five to protect them from the crippling disease.The meeting reviewed the micro plan at the Union Council level and strict instructions were issued to the in-charges of polio teams, including the Health Department, PPHI, EPI, and local government, directing them to take the campaign seriously and warning that any negligence will not be tolerated.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those providing fake data, and accountable persons from polio teams and Union Council in charge will be held responsible and terminated from their employment.
He directed that timely identification of parents who refuse polio vaccination drops should be ensured, so that counseling can be provided to persuade them to administer the polio drops to their children. DC Dharejo directed the Assistant Commissioners to intensify monitoring of polio teams adding that he himself will personally oversee the anti-polio campaign and visit all talukas to ensure its effectiveness.
He emphasized the importance of keeping polio teams active at transit points in Sukkur, as it's the nature of a major business hub in the region where people from other areas come for employment. He ensured that special security arrangements have been made for polio teams, with over 3,000 police personnel assigned to provide security.
The Deputy Commissioner urged the parents to support the administration and cooperate with polio teams to keep Sukkur safe from the polio virus. During a briefing in the meeting, it was revealed that a total of 1,279 polio teams have been formed, comprising 1,132 mobile teams and 94 fixed-point teams. It was further revealed that the Sukkur district witnesses the migration of 7,992 families due to various reasons. Notably, these families have 11,780 children under the age of five.
The migrating families comprise those engaged in agricultural labor (1,378), working at brick kilns (82), nomadic (1,210), and seasonal migrants (2,183), along with others.
The meeting was attended by various officials, including Brigadier Dr Kamal Soomro of NEOC, Dr Ali Gul Shah District Health Officer Sukkur, Subia Falak Rao Assistant Commissioner City Sukkur, Labiqa Akram Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Waseem Maher Assistant Commissioner New Sukkur City, Majid Mako Assistant Commissioner Saleh Pat, Dr. Gul Bano of World Health Organization and representatives from the health, PPHI, education, local government and police.
