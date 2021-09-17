Anti polio drive kicks off amid strict security measures

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) ::The five-day nationwide anti polio vaccination campaign kicked off here in the district where section 144 was imposed to ensure foolproof security of the vaccination teams.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim told media here Friday that under section 144 pillion riding, aerial firing, one-wheeling, use of tinted glasses and display of arms would be banned in the city while public gathering would also be banned in the district till further order.

Meanwhile District Police Officer Hangu Ikramullah Khan warned strict action against violators of the section.