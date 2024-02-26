Anti-polio drive kicks off amid zero tolerance to achieve success

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Anti-polio campaign started across the division with Commissioner Maryam Khan's order to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the success of the drive.

The commissioner said that the cooperation of parents is essential for a polio-free Pakistan.

She appealed to the people to give their children the polio vaccine to prevent them from becoming disabled for life.

She warned of strict legal action being taken against parents who would refuse to give polio drops to their children.

The national anti-polio campaign would continue till the first of March when about 10,869 teams were arranged to administer the vaccine to more than 2.6 million children, it's said.

It is reported that the commissioner briefed the meeting on Monday that polio camps have been set up at public places including general bus stands.

Director of Health Services Dr. Waseem Ramzi, CO Health Dr. Faisal and other related staff were present on the occasion.