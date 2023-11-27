Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

A comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign to combat the menace of polio was launched on Monday in the Attock district

According to the DC office, the campaign was officially inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, who administered anti-polio drops to a child at the district headquarters hospital.

Chief Executive Officer of Health Authority Attock, Dr. Asad Ismail; Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Attock, Dr. Jawad Ellahi; and District Health Officer Attock, Dr. Kashif Hussain, attended the inaugural event.

Briefing the media, Rao Atif Raza outlined its scope, aiming to vaccinate 313,959 children between the ages of birth and 59 months against polio.

The campaign will be executed by 2,203 teams, comprising 2,035 mobile units, 129 fixed teams, and 40 transit teams strategically placed across the six towers of the Attock district.

Additionally, 90 union council medical officers and 398 area in-charges have been deployed across 75 union councils to supervise the campaign's execution.

Mobile and static teams have been formed to achieve the vaccination target.

Mobile teams will diligently go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops, while static teams will be stationed at health

centres, entry and exit points of the district, as well as bus stands and railway stations.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza urged parents to extend their full cooperation to the polio vaccination teams, underscoring the collective responsibility to eliminate this debilitating disease from the region.

