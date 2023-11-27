Open Menu

Anti-Polio Drive Kicks Off In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

A comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign to combat the menace of polio was launched on Monday in the Attock district

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign to combat the menace of polio was launched on Monday in the Attock district.

According to the DC office, the campaign was officially inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, who administered anti-polio drops to a child at the district headquarters hospital.

Chief Executive Officer of Health Authority Attock, Dr. Asad Ismail; Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Attock, Dr. Jawad Ellahi; and District Health Officer Attock, Dr. Kashif Hussain, attended the inaugural event.

Briefing the media, Rao Atif Raza outlined its scope, aiming to vaccinate 313,959 children between the ages of birth and 59 months against polio.

The campaign will be executed by 2,203 teams, comprising 2,035 mobile units, 129 fixed teams, and 40 transit teams strategically placed across the six towers of the Attock district.

Additionally, 90 union council medical officers and 398 area in-charges have been deployed across 75 union councils to supervise the campaign's execution.

Mobile and static teams have been formed to achieve the vaccination target.

Mobile teams will diligently go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops, while static teams will be stationed at health

centres, entry and exit points of the district, as well as bus stands and railway stations.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza urged parents to extend their full cooperation to the polio vaccination teams, underscoring the collective responsibility to eliminate this debilitating disease from the region.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Attock Media Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollar ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

5 minutes ago
 Motorbike stolen from court's premises

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

6 minutes ago
 PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

6 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

6 minutes ago
 University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palesti ..

University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palestinian students

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcom ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

6 minutes ago
Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio ..

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio campaign

10 minutes ago
 UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign tit ..

UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign titled 'Koi Jawaaz Nahi' at Mohe ..

10 minutes ago
 Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis ope ..

Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis open tourney

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initi ..

Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initiated under AIP

5 minutes ago
 Court rejects NAB's request for more custody of ch ..

Court rejects NAB's request for more custody of chairman PTI

5 minutes ago
 DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan