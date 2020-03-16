Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A five days anti-polio drive on Monday started in the province, in which more than 1.2 million children will be administered polio drops.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center (ECO) Balochistan, Rashid Razzaq said at least 4758 teams had been formed to vaccinate children under the age of five years. As many as 3945 mobile teams, 490 fixed points and 264 transit points have been constituted in 20 districts for achieving targets of polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Yasir Khan Bazai started the drive in district Headquarter Hospital Sibi by administering Anti-polio drops to children.

Where District Health Officer Dr. Akbar Solangi and other senior doctors were present on the occasion.

More than 43,000 children will be administered anti polio drops in respective the district.

The DC said all necessary measures were being taken to eradicate polio from the area and urged people to play their due role to cooperate with polio workers in order to save their children from the crippling disease.

He also directed concerned official to ensure foolproof security of polio workers and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Deputy Commissioner Zairat, Captain (R) Mehrullah Badeni launched the polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children at District Headquarters Hospital in which more than 30,000 children would be administered polio drops.

The DC also inspected Isolation ward which was established at the District Hospital, saying that each possible measures had been taken to cope challenge of the coronavirus.

He said public should follow precautionary measures against coronavirus and urged doctors and political, religious leaders to play their role against the virus which could be controlled with preventive measures.

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim kicked off the polio derive by administering anti-polio drops children at District Headquarter Hospital.

As many as 153,000 children will be administered polio drops in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah, Khan Khosa initiated the polio campaign by administering polio drops children at district Headquarter Hospital, where 29,500 children will be administered polio drops.

The five days anti-polio drive started in respective districts including Bolan, Dera Bugti, Dukki, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Killa Saifullah, Loralai, Mastung, Musakhel Sherani, Sohbatpur and other districts.