Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In City

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha formally inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at Mian Mir Hospital, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha formally inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at Mian Mir Hospital, here on Saturday.

During the five-day drive starting from June 27, around two million children under five years of age will be administrated anti-polio drops. As many as 6,360 teams have been formed for the purpose.

The DC said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.

He said that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil.

He urged parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. "Polio-free Lahore is our mission," he said. The DC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towards the campaign. He said that immunization of every child below five years of age would be ensured.

