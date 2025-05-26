Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In District

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Arslan Saleem here on Monday inaugurated anti-polio campaign by administrating polio drops to a child.

District Health Officer (DHO) , Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner (II), Ali Shan Malik and officials of other concerned departments were present on occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed the health teams to utilize all available resources to achieved the set targets for the drive.

He urged the parents to cooperate with health teams to immunize anti-polio vaccine to their children up to five years and save them from permanent disability.

APP/aam/378

