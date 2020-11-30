Anti-polio drive kicks off in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-polio campaign started in Faisalabad district on Monday.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad told the media that at least 1. 3 million children would be administered polio vaccine drops in the district during the ongoing anti-polio drive which would continue till Dec 4.

As many as 3,549 teams have been formed for administering vaccine. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali administered polio drops to children and monitored the performance of static teams at General Bus Stand and other localities.

Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers of the Health Department were also present.

He also checked the presence of polio teams at different points besides checking the record. He said that anti-polio campaigns were being carried out to completely eradicate the polio virus from the country. He urged parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign for complete eradication of crippling disease from the country.