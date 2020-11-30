UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:56 PM

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Gwadar

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Monday started the national polio eradication campaign here, under the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Monday started the national polio eradication campaign here, under the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

An inauguration ceremony held at District Health Department which was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ghulam Farooq , MS Civil Hospital Gwadar Dr. Abdul Latif Dashti, District Population Welfare Officer Sartaj Gichki ,WHO Polio Eradication Officers and other concerned officers.

DHO Dr. Ghulam Farooq briefed the Deputy Commissioner about arrangements of polio campaign with SPOs in coastal areas of Gwadar District, Pasni Jiwani, Kuppar, Peshukan Ormara, and in border areas of Gabd, Kalato, Pak-Iran border and other border areas.

He said the total population of Gwadar district is 212,000 and a target has been set to vaccinate 36,040 children in Gwadar district with polio vaccine.

He said in this regard, 154 teams for door-to-door polio vaccination have been formed. Dr. Abdul Latif Dashti, MS, told DC that round-the-clock polio vaccination facility has been made available at DHQ Hospital Gwadar.

Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to achieve target of polio for ensuring safety children from crippling diseases.

He also urged parents, civil society members and scholars to play their key role for making successful the campaign in the area.

