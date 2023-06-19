UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio Drive Kicks Off In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 09:58 PM

More than 37,000 children up to 5 years old will be administered anti-polio drops during the week-long campaign, started here on Monday, targeting only the high-risk areas in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 )

The acting District Health Office Dr Imdad Channa informed that 147 mobile teams headed by 10 doctors and 34 area in-charges would carry out the drive.

According to him, during the previous campaign around 9,000 children could not be administered anti-polio drops.

He said the drive was started after the polio virus was found in an environmental sample taken from Karachi last month.

