Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT; 461,125 children to receive vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday formally inaugurated a seven-day anti-polio drive in the Federal Capital to vaccinate children up to the age of five years against the virus.

The drive, which started on February 3, will continue until February 9, covering 461,125 children up to the age of five years in Islamabad.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, inaugurated the campaign by personally administering polio drops to children. Health officials and representatives were also present on the occasion, highlighting the importance of the initiative.

Meanwhile, mobile teams will go door to door and visit schools to ensure no child is left unvaccinated. Assistant commissioners and health officials are monitoring the teams in the field.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon urged citizens to cooperate with vaccination teams, emphasizing that polio eradication is crucial for securing children’s future.

Furthermore, officials inspected vaccination teams in migrant settlements in Islamabad to ensure coverage among mobile populations.

The administration has urged all parents to vaccinate children under five, stressing that cooperation is essential to achieving a polio-free Pakistan.