Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In ICT, Over 100,000 Children Immunized On Day One

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM

A week-long anti-polio campaign is underway in Islamabad in which a total of 108,878 children were vaccinated on the inaugural day, achieving a target of 24%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A week-long anti-polio campaign is underway in Islamabad in which a total of 108,878 children were vaccinated on the inaugural day, achieving a target of 24%.

The campaign's progress was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, and representatives from the World Health Organization.

The meeting focused on the campaign's arrangements, security of polio workers, and ways to address denial of cases.

DC Islamabad has directed the authorities to make special arrangements for the security of polio workers, emphasizing the importance of their safety during the campaign.

In an appeal to citizens, DC Islamabad urged cooperation with polio workers, stressing that their support is crucial in making the campaign a success.

The anti-polio drive will continue until February 9, aiming to vaccinate a total of 461,125 children in the Federal capital.

Meanwhile, mobile teams will visit schools and homes to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

With the campaign underway, authorities are hopeful of achieving their target and making Islamabad a polio-free city.

