Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In ICT, Over 100,000 Children Immunized On Day One
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM
A week-long anti-polio campaign is underway in Islamabad in which a total of 108,878 children were vaccinated on the inaugural day, achieving a target of 24%
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A week-long anti-polio campaign is underway in Islamabad in which a total of 108,878 children were vaccinated on the inaugural day, achieving a target of 24%.
The campaign's progress was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, health department officials, and representatives from the World Health Organization.
The meeting focused on the campaign's arrangements, security of polio workers, and ways to address denial of cases.
DC Islamabad has directed the authorities to make special arrangements for the security of polio workers, emphasizing the importance of their safety during the campaign.
In an appeal to citizens, DC Islamabad urged cooperation with polio workers, stressing that their support is crucial in making the campaign a success.
The anti-polio drive will continue until February 9, aiming to vaccinate a total of 461,125 children in the Federal capital.
Meanwhile, mobile teams will visit schools and homes to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.
With the campaign underway, authorities are hopeful of achieving their target and making Islamabad a polio-free city.
Recent Stories
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines
Germany's Merz tells party to 'stay course' after protests against far-right vot ..
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated
Arab Parliament President commends UAE’s efforts in promoting human fraternity
Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
Experts seek policy coherence for economic transformation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy1 minute ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT playing vital role in promoting ease of doing business: Kakar14 minutes ago
-
Nosherwani stresses for implementation of precautionary measures in mines15 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive begins in ICT, over 460,000 children to get vaccinated14 minutes ago
-
Nasir Javed Rana transfers as District, Sessions Judge14 minutes ago
-
Experts seek policy coherence for economic transformation19 minutes ago
-
Government, FAO join forces to enhance food safety in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improving people’s life standard through uplift projects: Barrister Danyal14 minutes ago
-
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
Polio teams security beefed up1 hour ago
-
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal1 hour ago