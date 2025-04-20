Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In ICT; Sets Target Of Over 460,000 Children

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT; sets target of over 460,000 children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A week-long anti-polio vaccination campaign has officially started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with both city administrations joining hands to reach every child upto the age of five years.

The campaign is set to begin on Monday, as officials from Islamabad and Rawalpindi launched the drive during a joint ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, administered the first polio drops to mark the beginning of the campaign.

A joint meeting of both district administrations was also held to review arrangements and finalize the strategy for the seven-day drive.

During the meeting, officials assessed challenges expected in the border areas of the two cities during the campaign and received a briefing on the current status of polio sampling.

According to the briefing, the target in Islamabad is to vaccinate 461,125 children under the age of five.

Polio teams will visit homes and public places to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine.

DC Islamabad said that close coordination with Rawalpindi’s administration would help ensure smooth operations in areas located on the borders of the two cities.

He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation, urging families to open their doors to vaccination teams and support the nationwide effort to end polio.

Health authorities plan to continue these joint efforts and conduct regular reviews throughout the campaign.

The drive aims to eliminate the threat of polio by covering all regions, including hard-to-reach and high-risk areas.

The district administrations have requested the support of the public to help make the campaign successful and protect future generations from polio.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

8 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan