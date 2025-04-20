Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In ICT; Sets Target Of Over 460,000 Children
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A week-long anti-polio vaccination campaign has officially started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with both city administrations joining hands to reach every child upto the age of five years.
The campaign is set to begin on Monday, as officials from Islamabad and Rawalpindi launched the drive during a joint ceremony.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, administered the first polio drops to mark the beginning of the campaign.
A joint meeting of both district administrations was also held to review arrangements and finalize the strategy for the seven-day drive.
During the meeting, officials assessed challenges expected in the border areas of the two cities during the campaign and received a briefing on the current status of polio sampling.
According to the briefing, the target in Islamabad is to vaccinate 461,125 children under the age of five.
Polio teams will visit homes and public places to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine.
DC Islamabad said that close coordination with Rawalpindi’s administration would help ensure smooth operations in areas located on the borders of the two cities.
He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation, urging families to open their doors to vaccination teams and support the nationwide effort to end polio.
Health authorities plan to continue these joint efforts and conduct regular reviews throughout the campaign.
The drive aims to eliminate the threat of polio by covering all regions, including hard-to-reach and high-risk areas.
The district administrations have requested the support of the public to help make the campaign successful and protect future generations from polio.
