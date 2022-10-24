Anti-polio drive kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday inaugurated a week-long anti-polio vaccination drive by administering polio drops to children here.

During the drive over 400,000 children would be administered polio drops, the deputy commissioner told APP.

He said all the assistant commissioners were tasked to inspect the performance of polio workers and health teams participating in the drive at various places in the city.

"Every child till the age of five would be administered polio drops," he remarked.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the teams in administering drops to their children for their healthy life and for making Pakistan a polio-free country.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner city visited various assembly points of polio teams in Sector-F7, whereas the assistant commissioner Shalimar directed the teams in his jurisdiction to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures.

The assistant commissioner Sadar inspected teams deputed in the areas of Sector I-10, directing them to cover refusal cases on priority.