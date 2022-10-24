UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday inaugurated a week-long anti-polio vaccination drive by administering polio drops to children here.

During the drive over 400,000 children would be administered polio drops, the deputy commissioner told APP.

He said all the assistant commissioners were tasked to inspect the performance of polio workers and health teams participating in the drive at various places in the city.

"Every child till the age of five would be administered polio drops," he remarked.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the teams in administering drops to their children for their healthy life and for making Pakistan a polio-free country.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner city visited various assembly points of polio teams in Sector-F7, whereas the assistant commissioner Shalimar directed the teams in his jurisdiction to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures.

The assistant commissioner Sadar inspected teams deputed in the areas of Sector I-10, directing them to cover refusal cases on priority.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Polio All

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

32 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.