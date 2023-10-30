Open Menu

Anti Polio Drive Kicks Off In Karachi, Over 2.5 Million Children To Be Immunized

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A seven-day anti-polio campaign kicked off here on Monday, in which 2.584 million children will be immunized across the Karachi Division.

Polio teams consisting of as many as 12,414 polio workers have been formed which will administer polio drops to children up to 5 years of age in all areas of Karachi.

The Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr.

Saad Khalid Niaz had announced the launch of a seven-day special anti-polio campaign after the recent emergence of polio cases and positive sewage samples in Karachi.

According to the spokesman, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the polio teams during the anti-polio campaign and immunized their children to protect them from disability.

He said that currently there is poliovirus only in Afghanistan and Pakistan and we must make the country polio-free with joint efforts.

