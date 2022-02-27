Anti-polio drive kicks off in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal on Sunday inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering vaccine to children at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pattoki.

Talking to APP, the DC said that during the five-day drive from February 28 to March 4, as many as 53,700 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

For this purpose, 1,882 teams had been formed which would visit door-to-door to administer vaccine to children, he added.

He urged the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio to protect them from crippling disease.