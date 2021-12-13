Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at Basic Health Unit, Kotha Kalan, Morgah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at Basic Health Unit, Kotha Kalan, Morgah.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to cover refusal and non-attended children on the same day.

He said no polio case had been detected in the district for a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration, but there was a need to remain attentive.

The DC informed that over 718,000 children below five years of age would be covered during the drive while the security of polio workers must be ensured.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal said 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges and 240 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside are being vaccinated at 129 transit points of the district," she added.

The CEO informed that over 240,000 children had been immunized on the first day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, according to a Police spokesman, around 1200 cops had been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure security of anti-polio staff performing duties during the campaign.

He added that a control room has also been set up to monitor the security arrangements.

The officers concerned had been directed to brief the cops to be deployed for the security duty besides a proper checking system for the field, he said adding, the police personnel had also been instructed to remain alert and adopt Standard Operating Procedures.