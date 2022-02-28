UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age at the Cantonment General Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to cover refusal and non-attended children on the same day. He said no polio case had been detected in the district for a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration, but there was a need to remain attentive. The DC informed that as many as 749,000 children below five years of age would be covered during the drive while the security of polio workers would be ensured.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 4,046 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, 242 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines such as the use of masks and sanitizers.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures. In addition, "307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside were being vaccinated at 147 transit points of the district," she added.

The CEO informed that around 250,000 children had been immunized on the first day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, according to a Police spokesman, over 1000 cops have been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure the security of anti-polio staff performing duties during the campaign. He added that a control room has also been set up to monitor the security arrangements.

/395

Related Topics

Police Polio Rawalpindi Same From

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

45 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

46 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

54 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

2 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>