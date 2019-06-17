Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randahwa Monday inaugurated the special anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to his son here at his residence.

The DC along with Regional Police Officer(RPO) Muhammad Hussain Tufail also administered polio drops at Basic health unit ,Kotha Kalan while with City Police Officer Capt (Retd)Muhammad Faisal Rana at BHU Rehmatabad.

On the occasion, the DC said that fool proof security arrangements have been made for the security teams .

He directed the concerned officers to ensure door to door visits of polio teams to administer polio drops to all children up to five years of age.

The DC said that Polio Vaccine is composed of harmless polio virus and was administered all over the world including Islamic countries .Randhawa said that the vaccination carries no ingredients which are prohibited in islam. He said same vaccination was administered in Saudi Arabia to Hajj and Umra pilgrims,adding that polio vaccination is completely safe and all Islamic countries used it which carries strong anti-bodies against polio.

Meanwhile Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP,that around 2000 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges are administering polio drops to above 740,000 children than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala cantonments boards areas.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved." He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said. The Incharge said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, while environmental samples for polio virus tested negative after a long period in May.