Anti-Polio drive kicks off in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A Week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district on Monday to cover more than 917,285 children below five years of age.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that around 3000 polio teams, 396 areas In-charge, 204 medical officers, allied and tehsil headquarters hospitals were participating in the campaign.

In addition,anti-polio drops were also being given at 321 fix centres, she added.

The CEO further informed that children coming from outside districts were also being vaccinated at 182 transit points so that no child could be missed from immunization.

Dr Faiza said that Standard operating procedures (SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

Meanwhile, Incaharge Anti-polio drive Ch Hussain told APP that over 210,000 children had administered the polio vaccine on the first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved by May 29.