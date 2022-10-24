Anti-polio drive kicks off in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Monday that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, 767,880 children under the age of five years would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He said that a total of 2,878 teams were formed to protect 7,67,880 children under five years of age from polio, out of which, 2676 mobile teams would go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to children in four tehsils, 133 fixed teams would go to dispensaries, Primary and rural health centers and hospitals, while 69 roaming teams would perform the national duty of providing polio vaccine to children at bus stands, important intersections and railway stations.

He said that 536 area in-charge, 129 UC officers will also perform duties, while the assistant commissioners at the tehsil level and the deputy commissioner at the district level would review the performance of the teams on a daily basis.

The deputy commissioner said that in 100 union councils of the district, 6,484 children of seasonal migrant families will be vaccinated on a priority basis. He said that special anti-polio campaign will continue from October 24 to 28.