Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Sialkot District

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said during the 3-day National Anti-polio campaign, a total of 772,711 children under the age of 5 years would be vaccinated against polio.

The three-day campaign would continue till January 18 and a follow-up campaign would be conducted on January 19 and 20.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that for the national anti-polio campaign, 2676 mobile teams would go door-to-door to administer polio vaccine as well as give them vitamin-A capsules.

Similarly, teams were appointed for vaccination at transit and fixed points.

He said that the environmental sample came positive from Sialkot in last year (August 2022), after that continuous anti-polio campaigns were being conducted so that the new generation could be protected from lifelong disability caused by polio.

Deputy Commissioner said that a comprehensive plan of the police was made to provide foolproof security to the polio teams.

He hoped that the parents would fully cooperate with the teams during the anti-polio campaign.

