Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off To Target Over 10 Million Kids
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The anti-polio vaccination drive has started in the district from today, aiming to vaccinate over 10 million children of the age group equal or less than 5 years.
According to the spokesman District Health Authority, as much as 3717 field teams have been deployed in different Tehsils of Rawalpindi. There have been 330 fixed points set-up in the health centers where parents will bring their kids for vaccination.
The health authority has also deployed 870 area incharges to effectively ensure maximum target achievement for the seven day vaccination drive.
For the enhanced outreach of the campaign, 163 transit teams will be facilitating the population at various bus stops, railway stations etc.
Dr. Asif Arbab, CEO District Health Authority informed APP that an over-sighting and monitoring mechanism has been devised for the successful campaign.
There have been 245 monitoring officers at UC levels, will monitoring the campaign.
The CEO urged the parents to come ahead and cooperate with health teams for getting their children vaccinated.
