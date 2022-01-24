UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Launched In 19 Districts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Anti-polio drive launched in 19 districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shahzad Khan Bangash on Monday launched anti-polio drive in 19 districts of the province by administering polio drops to children here at Sifwat Ghayyur Children Hospital.

As many as 3,456,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio from January 24 to January 30, 2022.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, DMS Sifwat Ghayyur Children's Hospital, representatives of WHO, UNICEF, Health Department and other donor agencies were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media after the launch of the campaign, the Chief Secretary said, eradication of polio virus is a national cause and complete eradication of crippling disease is top priority of the government.

He said that teams had been instructed to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The Chief Secretary said over 3.4 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated against polio. He said 14887 teams of trained polio workers would take part in the drive and 3,603 area in-charges had also been deployed for effective monitoring of the campaign.

During the anti-polio drive, he said that over 22,000 police and other law enforcement agencies personnel would be deployed for the security of polio workers. The Chief Secretary urged all sections of the society to immunize their children below the age of five against polio in order to protect them from lifetime disability.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio January Media All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

58 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

1 hour ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

49 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

49 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.