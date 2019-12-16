Anti-polio drive launched in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan along with DHO Dr. Shaukat Ali inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccines to a child under five years age.

During the campaign, polio vaccines will be administered to 307254 children for which 860 mobile and 70 fixed teams have been constituted in 42 union councils.

During the Polio Campaign a dose of Vitamin-A will also be administered to the children. The deputy commissioner directed all assistant commissioners to personally supervise the polio drive and warned the stakeholders that no leniency will be adopted in the negligence of this national task.

The chair emphasized that it is a national task and every one must play due role for eradication of this crippling disease. In a statement the deputy commissioner also lauded the role of Dir Lower journalists due to their active participation in awareness campaign regarding polio disease.

Deputy Commissioner and DHO Dir Lower appealed the parents to administered polio vaccines to their under five aged children.