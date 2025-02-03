Open Menu

Anti-Polio Drive Launched In Hazara Division Amidst Strict Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security

A comprehensive five days long anti-polio campaign has been launched across various districts of Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra and Torghar, with authorities actively monitoring the vaccination process and ensuring the security of polio teams here on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A comprehensive five days long anti-polio campaign has been launched across various districts of Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra and Torghar, with authorities actively monitoring the vaccination process and ensuring the security of polio teams here on Monday.

In Mansehra, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal and District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur officially inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to children.

Strict security arrangements have been made to protect vaccination teams, with 1,912 police officers and personnel deployed across the district. Security checkpoints have been established at all entry and exit points, while senior police officers are personally overseeing the safety of polio workers.

DPO Mansehra has directed police personnel to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while on duty and has emphasized that no negligence will be tolerated.

He also urged parents to vaccinate their children under five years of age, ensuring protection against permanent disability.

The public has been encouraged to cooperate fully with polio teams to make this national health initiative a success.

Meanwhile, in Torghar, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zaib conducted on-ground monitoring of the anti-polio campaign in Union Council Judba.

He visited vaccination centers, including the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Judba, and inspected the arrangements. Additionally, he reviewed field operations at Transit Point Judba and checked tally sheets to assess progress.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner issued directives to enhance vaccination efforts, particularly in Meera Gai Bazaar, Judba, ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated.

He appealed to parents to actively participate in the campaign by getting their children vaccinated against polio.

Authorities across Hazara Division have reiterated their commitment to eradicating polio, stressing that all available resources will be utilized to ensure a successful and secure vaccination drive.

Recent Stories

UCI Ethics Commission declares Syed Azhar Ali Shah ..

UCI Ethics Commission declares Syed Azhar Ali Shah eligible for ACC

1 minute ago
 Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amids ..

Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security

1 minute ago
 HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office u ..

HESCO disconnects power supply of customs office upon dues of 50 million rupees

2 minutes ago
 Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional p ..

Governor KP highlights CPEC’s role in regional prosperity, development

2 minutes ago
 Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug ..

Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler

2 minutes ago
 International community called for noticing Indian ..

International community called for noticing Indian atrocities in IIOK

1 minute ago
China's annual trade in services exceeds US$1 tril ..

China's annual trade in services exceeds US$1 trillion

1 minute ago
 University of Sindh to host three-day book fair fr ..

University of Sindh to host three-day book fair from February 26

1 minute ago
 Painting competition held at Police Lines

Painting competition held at Police Lines

1 minute ago
 NDF for resolving polio vaccination refusal cases

NDF for resolving polio vaccination refusal cases

1 minute ago
 ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding con ..

ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests

7 minutes ago
 British educationist visits NAPA

British educationist visits NAPA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan