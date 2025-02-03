Anti-Polio drive launched in Hazara division amidst strict security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A comprehensive five days long anti-polio campaign has been launched across various districts of Hazara Division, including Abbottabad, Mansehra and Torghar, with authorities actively monitoring the vaccination process and ensuring the security of polio teams here on Monday

In Mansehra, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal and District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur officially inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to children.

Strict security arrangements have been made to protect vaccination teams, with 1,912 police officers and personnel deployed across the district. Security checkpoints have been established at all entry and exit points, while senior police officers are personally overseeing the safety of polio workers.

DPO Mansehra has directed police personnel to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while on duty and has emphasized that no negligence will be tolerated.

He also urged parents to vaccinate their children under five years of age, ensuring protection against permanent disability.

The public has been encouraged to cooperate fully with polio teams to make this national health initiative a success.

Meanwhile, in Torghar, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zaib conducted on-ground monitoring of the anti-polio campaign in Union Council Judba.

He visited vaccination centers, including the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Judba, and inspected the arrangements. Additionally, he reviewed field operations at Transit Point Judba and checked tally sheets to assess progress.

During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner issued directives to enhance vaccination efforts, particularly in Meera Gai Bazaar, Judba, ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated.

He appealed to parents to actively participate in the campaign by getting their children vaccinated against polio.

Authorities across Hazara Division have reiterated their commitment to eradicating polio, stressing that all available resources will be utilized to ensure a successful and secure vaccination drive.