Anti-polio Drive Not To Be Compromised Despite COVID-19: Dr Faiza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Anti-polio drive not to be compromised despite COVID-19: Dr Faiza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that an effective micro plan has been devised for five day anti-polio campaign being commenced from March 29.

Talking to APP, she said during the campaign 2964 polio teams including,307 fixed points, 129 transit points, 240 Union council medical officers and 663 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 885,000 children less than five years in all tehsils of the district.

Dr Faiza said anti-polio drive would not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation and SOP's regarding C-19 would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure safety during the drive while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams.

The CEO said as the environmental water samples had tested positive for polio virus for last one year there is need to take more effective steps to make the country free from polio virus.

She said polio was a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," she added.

