Anti-Polio drive on 22nd in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive will start on August 22 in the district and 663,797 children would be administered polio vaccine.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said 3,036 mobile teams, 206 centers and 89 transit teams would perform duty duringthe campaign.

He added that there would be follow-up days on August 25 and 26.

He urged parents to cooperate with teams and play their role for polio-free country.