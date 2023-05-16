UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive: Over 7000 Kids Get OPV

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Over 7000 children under age five received oral polio vaccine (OPV) during a door-to-door campaign kicked off on May 15, district health officer (DHO), Dr Jamil Mahar Tuesday said

He said the week-long drive will continue till May 25 across the district like other parts of the country to keep children safe against fatal diseases like polio.

He urged the parents, teachers, representatives of non-governmental organizations and civil society to extend maximum cooperation to anti-polio teams to make the drive successful.

