Anti-polio Drive Postponed In Six Districts Of Balochistan Due To Heatwave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The scheduled anti-polio drive in six districts of Balochistan has been postponed due to the prevailing heatwave in the province.

The drive, set to commence today, has been rescheduled for June 8th in the districts of Nasirabad, Sibi, Jaffar Abad, Ustha Muhammad, Dera Bugti, and Sohbatpur, private news channels reported.

According to health officials, the decision to postpone the drive was made following a weather forecast by the Met Office predicting a severe heatwave in the region.

The health department has decided to postpone the drive to ensure the safety of the vaccination teams and the public.

The anti-polio campaign aims to vaccinate thousands of children in the province, and the new dates have been set to ensure its successful implementation.

Parents and caregivers have been advised to cooperate with the health teams to ensure the vaccination of their children.

