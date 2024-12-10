Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Preparations Finalized

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Anti-polio drive preparations finalized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Anti-polio drive has been finalized in the tehsil Sillanwali,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy District (DD) Health Officer Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Sillanwali,Dr.Abdul Rehman said that five days of anti-polio drive start from 16th of December 2024 (Monday) to 20th of December 2024 (Friday) in 19 union councils of the tehsil.

He said that over 72,614 children of under five years would be administered .

Abdul Rehman said that 281 teams for polio vaccination to children has been formed out of which 255 mobile teams of polio workers will go door to door in rural areas for polio vaccination.

He also informed that 19 polio vaccination teams would perform their duties in the basic health units premises.

He appealed to masses to cooperate with anti-polio teams to secure the children future from harmful disease of polio.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Sillanwali December From

Recent Stories

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

3 hours ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

17 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

17 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

18 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

18 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan