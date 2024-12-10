Anti-polio drive preparations finalized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Anti-polio drive has been finalized in the tehsil Sillanwali,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy District (DD) Health Officer Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Sillanwali,Dr.Abdul Rehman said that five days of anti-polio drive start from 16th of December 2024 (Monday) to 20th of December 2024 (Friday) in 19 union councils of the tehsil.

He said that over 72,614 children of under five years would be administered .

Abdul Rehman said that 281 teams for polio vaccination to children has been formed out of which 255 mobile teams of polio workers will go door to door in rural areas for polio vaccination.

He also informed that 19 polio vaccination teams would perform their duties in the basic health units premises.

He appealed to masses to cooperate with anti-polio teams to secure the children future from harmful disease of polio.