Anti Polio Drive Requires Attention For Complete Eradication: Minister Excise

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:09 PM

Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that the anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus from the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that the anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus from the country.

After his nomination as Divisional Incharge by Chief Minister Punjab to supervise the polio campaign, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad was presiding over a meeting at Commissioner Office to review the arrangements of next anti polio campaign in Faisalabad Division.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were present in the meeting while District Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot Deputy Commissioners and other officers participated in the meeting via video link.

Divisional Commissioner informed during his briefing that children up to the age of five years would be administered polio vaccine drops in the four districts of Faisalabad Division and more than 6000 teams had been deployed for this purpose.

Reviewing the arrangements, Punjab Minister for Excise Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and said that CM Punjab had assigned duties to the Provincial Ministers for monitoring the anti-polio campaign in the Punjab.

He said he would himself check the performance of polio teams by visiting different areas of the division.

He stressed the need of seeking cooperation of parliamentarians, religious leaders, parents and social workers to get access to every child. He urged for continuing wide awareness campaign for the information of parents.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts Muhammad Ali, Tahir Watoo, Amna Munir and Muhammad Riaz gave briefing about the strategy of implementing anti polio campaign arrangements.

They informed that the renowned religious scholars and the legends of different fields including sports had also been associated with the polio campaign in order to make awareness campaign more effective.

