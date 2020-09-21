Anti polio drive starts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti polio drive commenced here on Monday as Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited General Bus Stand and Railway Station Chowk besides reviewing process of the administration of vaccine to children.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said more than 1.

382 million children would be administered vaccine in the district and 3,323 teams of the health department had been activated to achieve the target. He said the campaign would continue up to September 25 and all available resources would be utilized for success of the drive. He also directed the campaign supervisors to perform their duties vigilantly so thatno child could remain from vaccine.