UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Polio Drive Starts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Anti polio drive starts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti polio drive commenced here on Monday as Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited General Bus Stand and Railway Station Chowk besides reviewing process of the administration of vaccine to children.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said more than 1.

382 million children would be administered vaccine in the district and 3,323 teams of the health department had been activated to achieve the target.   He said the campaign would continue up to September 25 and all available resources would be utilized for success of the drive.  He also directed the campaign supervisors to perform their duties vigilantly so thatno child could remain from vaccine.

Related Topics

Polio Muhammad Ali September All From Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

11 minutes ago

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

23 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

38 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

17 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

17 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.