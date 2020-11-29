UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Starts From Monday In Larkana

Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Anti-polio drive starts from Monday in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :All arrangements have been finalized for six days anti-polio drive in which more than 306,850 children upto the age of five years would be vaccinated.

The campaign would start from November 30 to December 5 to save children from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh here on Sunday evening.

He said 812 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 82 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 04-day anti-polio campaign.

He urged the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

