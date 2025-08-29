Anti-polio Drive Starts From Monday Till 7th September.
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sherjeel Noor Channa, has said that polio is a dangerous disease, and in order to protect our children from it, we all need to work together so that this disease can be eradicated and children can be kept safe from it.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee held at the Darbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Friday, Larkana, regarding the upcoming polio campaign scheduled to take place from 1st September to 7th September 2025.
He further said that all assistant commissioners of the district and the health department staff should convince parents to cooperate with the polio vaccination teams so that no child is left out and deprived of the polio drops.
On this occasion, he instructed the health department officials to make proper planning and mobilize their teams so that they perform their duties responsibly and play their role effectively during the campaign.
The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to parents and civil society to play their role in this campaign and cooperate with the vaccination teams so that this deadly disease can be completely eradicated.
He also directed the police officials to ensure security for the polio teams and to conduct inspections to check how many vaccination centers are active and how effectively they are operating, particularly in the talukas (subdivisions), and provide details about the number of centers working there.
He further asked for reports on how many supervisors (in-charges) are working in their respective areas.
Earlier, the meeting was briefed through maps and charts that the total number of supervisors working in different union councils is 23, and a monitoring cell has been established to keep track of their performance and monitor all activities during the polio campaign. It was also informed that a comprehensive plan has been designed for each union council and that the campaign’s progress and performance will be regularly shared with the relevant authorities.
The meeting was attended by officials and doctors from the education department, health department, local government, WHO, PPHI, and other related departments.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sherjeel Noor Channa and District Health Officer Shoukat Ali Abro officially inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to children under the age of five. After the inauguration, a rally was held, which started from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and concluded at the Main Road.
