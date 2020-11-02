Anti-polio drive starts from Nov 02 in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EOCP) in Sindh on Monday launched 2nd phase of anti-polio drive across different divisions of Sindh province to administer polio drops about 6 million children, out of which more than 2 million reside in Karachi.

According to details, the polio campaign started in two phases in Sindh province to administer polio drops to 9.3 million children across Sindh from October 26.

The first phase started on October 26 in Sukkur, Larkana and SBA division and ended on November 2 and the total target was 3,475,288 children under 5 years of age.

The second phase started on Monday (November 2) and will continue until 8th November in the rest of Sindh's divisions including Karachi and will cover approximately 6 million children.

In order to fill the immunity gap, these campaigns are of the utmost importance as we must give children the oral polio vaccine to save them from polio and to ensure a healthy future for them, Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with Afghanistan and has so far reported a total of 80 polio cases in 2020 out of which 22 cases are from Sindh, Spokesman EOCP maintained.

We were set back by the COVID pandemic when global polio campaigns were halted in March and it is absolutely necessary now that these vaccines are provided to fill the immunity gap in children, he further stated.

We are following all WHO recommended precautionary measures for the polio campaigns, parents have nothing to fear. Our workers have been provided sanitizers, masks, gloves and will not directly handle any child, not knock on doors and not interact closely with parents, spending minimum time at the doorsteps.

These protocols must be followed, he added.

In order to make up for the gap in campaigns, the EOC requests all parents to cooperate with polio teams and give their under 5 children two drops of the polio vaccine every time they are offered, he urged.

Sindh had back to back successful campaigns from December 2019 to March 2020 which had gone a long way to put the polio programme on track. However, since the outbreak of COVID-19 no campaigns could be conducted while routine immunization was also severely affected, leaving an immunity gap which must immediately be addressed as children are more susceptible to the virus than before. While we deal with the pandemic, we must also deal with childhood immunization to prevent childhood diseases, he believed.

He further articulated, children can be saved from childhood diseases like polio through vaccination and we seek the media's help to raise awareness regarding this. In this regard we started with a small scale campaign in Sindh in July and have since had successful campaigns every month all over the province.

The Pakistan Pediatric Association, medical experts across the world and major religious scholars across Pakistan and the region endorse the oral polio vaccine which is safest and most effective for not only preventing polio but also eradicating it from the environment. 10 billion doses of this vaccine have been given to 3 billion children across the world in the last decade as a result of which 10 million polio cases have been avoided, he informed.