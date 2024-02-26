Anti-Polio Drive starts in Bahawalnagar

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The second national polio campaign of 2024 kicked off in Bahawalnagar on Monday, with the aim of immunizing 592,575 children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

According to the DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon inaugurated the campaign at the district hospital and urged the parents to cooperate with the vaccinators.

He further said that the campaign would run from February 26 to March 2 and that 2,786 teams, comprising 2,562 mobile, 136 fixed and 88 transit teams, would be deployed across the district to achieve the target.

He stressed that polio was a serious threat to the health and future of the children and that the only way to eradicate it was through vaccination.

He also appreciated the efforts of the health department, the police and the local administration to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the campaign.

