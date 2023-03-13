UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Starts In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The five-day anti-polio drive has started in Bahawalpur today. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani inaugurated the campaign by administering the anti-polio vaccine to children at Bahawal Victoria Hospital. More than 87,000 children up to five years old age will be vaccinated during the campaign.

CEO Health Dr.

Faiza Kanwal told that the campaign will continue till March 15. Polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on March 16 and March 17. CEO Health said that 3,168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams will work in the field during the polio campaign. She informed that 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 639 Area Incharges will supervise the campaign.

