Anti-polio Drive Starts In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 05:46 PM

The five-day anti-polio campaign started today in the Bahawalpur district in which more than 0.8 million children up to five years old age will be vaccinated against polio

The door-to-door campaign will continue till January 10 in which polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children.

The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on January 11 and January 12. As many as 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams will work in the field during the polio campaign.

Special teams have been formed for vaccinating children residing in remote areas of Cholistan. In addition, 132 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 667 Area In-charges will supervise the campaign.

