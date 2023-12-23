Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive Starts In Bahawalpur From January 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 07:03 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that no child should be left unvaccinated during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting on January 8 in the district in which more than 0.8 million children up to five years old age will be vaccinated.

While presiding over a review meeting in his office, the DC said that the polio team members should perform their services properly.

He said that not a single child should be left unvaccinated during this campaign, adding that the team members should work actively at the bus stands.

In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority must play an active role. The DC directed that children be made aware of polio prevention in educational institutions. He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of Cholistan.

He said that members of the polio teams should be trained to perform their duties in a better manner.

He said that committees should be formed at the tehsil levels for monitoring of teams.

The meeting was informed that the door-to-door campaign will continue from January 8 to January 10 in which polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on January 11 and January 12.

As many as 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams will work in the field during the polio campaign. He said 132 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 667 Area Incharges will supervise the campaign.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, CEO of Health Dr Tanveer Hussain, District Health Officer Dr Usama Munir Pansota, District Officer Health Dr Khalid Channar, District Coordinational National Program Dr Khalid Arain and others.

