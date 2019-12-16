UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Starts In Bahawalpur Today

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A 5-day national anti-polio drive has started here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry inaugurated a 5-day national anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio vaccines to kids at outdoor section of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director of Health Services Bahawalpur Dr Zafar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman and others were also present at the occasion.

District Health Officer Preventives Dr Zakir Ali told APP that more than 0.7 million children of less than 5 years of age will be given anti-polio vaccines and vitamin A drops during the drive.

He told that door-to-door campaign will continue for three days for which 1606 teams have been constituted including 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 teams at entry and exit points of tehsils.

He told that the left out children can be given polio vaccines on December 19 and December 20 by calling on toll-free line no 080012012 or visiting Health Centers.

He told that 5 special teams have been formed for giving anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan.

As many as 26 teams have been formed for river-side areas of the district.

Dr Zakir Ali told that 122 union council monitoring officers and 296 area in-charges will supervise the campaign.

