Anti Polio Drive Starts In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Anti polio drive starts in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A five-day anti polio drive commenced on Monday and officers of the district administration with health department visited various areas.

A spokesman for the health department said 1.

327 million children up to the age of five would be administered polio vaccine which would continue till June 11.

He said that 3,549 teams were active across the district while static teams were also availableat public places, including bus stands, railway station, hospital, markets.

More Stories From Pakistan

