Anti-polio drive starts in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A week-long round of anti-polio drive commenced in Faisalabad on Monday to administer vaccine to 1.5 million children across the district.

A spokesman for the Health Department said here that 4,896 teams were constituted to vaccinate children.

He said that the teams would pay door-to-door visits and ensure anti-polio drops to all children up to the age of five years.

He said that the campaign would continue up to August 28 during which health officers and supervisors would conduct surprise checking so that 100 per cent target of the drive could be achieved.

Loudspeakers of the local mosques were also being used to inform and convince parents so that they could cooperate with the Health Department teams for administering vaccine drops to their kids, he added.