Anti-Polio drive starts in five districts of Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-polio campaign started on Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division to make Pakistan a polio free country.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to 178380 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3150 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children upto five years age.

Mobile teams visited schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people to come forward and cooperate with mobile teams of health department who were visiting door-to-door to administer anti-Polio drops to their children.