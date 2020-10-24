Anti polio drive starts in Jhang

Jhang , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-polio drive was inaugurated in DHQ hospital in connection with World Anti Polio Day.

CEO health Dr Hasnain Qureshi, Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Irteza Alhasnain, DHO Dr Naveed Safdar and others administered anti polio drops to the children.

Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi addressing the participants said that people should get benefit of the anti polio drive.

He asked them to cooperate with anti polio teams of health department.

He also warned anti polio teams not to show any leniency during anti polio drive.

It was told at the occasion that 499,800 children of age upto 5 years would be administered anti polio drops during this drive.

Later, a seminar was held to mark the World Anti Polio Day.