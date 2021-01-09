Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday`

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti polio drive will be kicks off at Larkana District from January 11(Monday) to Janury 17 and all-out arrangements have been finalized in this regard.

More than 306850 children of the district upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the National polio campaign.

District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said on Saturday that the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days campaign.

He said 812 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (3) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty transit polio teams have also been perform their duty in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign successful.