Anti-polio drive starts in Larkana district from Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :All out arrangements have been finalized for the National Immunization Campaign of Polio. More than 306850 children up to five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) in Larkana district during the seven days National Polio campaign starting from August 02 to August 08, 2021 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana here on Sunday evening. He said the children up to five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the three days campaign. He said 812 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during seven days campaign.

The DHO Larkana said that thirty transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the Campaign.

He appealed to the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success. He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.